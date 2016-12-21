Disturbing overdose numbers released from Metro EMS Read Story Tabnie Dozier
Metro EMS says the use of Narcan by EMTs is up 143 percent compared to this time last year. The holiday season is another place where there's usually a spike in overdoses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Louisville (May '06)
|5 min
|Ment al
|5
|Nastasia naomi hillmer green light loung stripper
|9 min
|Real truth
|4
|Bell County Deputy Jailer Arrested On Contraban...
|3 hr
|Josh
|1
|Feral blacks riot at mall
|4 hr
|Phoenix97
|27
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|5 hr
|So true D R
|9,243
|Record Murder Rate
|9 hr
|Forward Observer
|54
|Joshua douglas clayton (Feb '10)
|12 hr
|Confederate officer
|6
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC