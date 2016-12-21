Disturbing overdose numbers released from Metro EMS Read Story Tabnie Dozier

Disturbing overdose numbers released ...

Disturbing overdose numbers released from Metro EMS

Metro EMS says the use of Narcan by EMTs is up 143 percent compared to this time last year. The holiday season is another place where there's usually a spike in overdoses.

