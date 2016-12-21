Crews battling multiple fires on Utah Avenue
117 homicides in the city of Louisville so far for 2016 and now two young men are trying to prevent that number from going even higher. It's a little known and incredibly dangerous disease that kills almost as many people as breast cancer each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|26
|Feral blacks riot at mall
|4 hr
|Liberal Democrat
|7
|Sarah reece
|7 hr
|Kafe
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|8 hr
|Frank N Steiner
|1,994
|So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07)
|9 hr
|Realist101
|464
|Last Post Wins (Mar '11)
|9 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|9,239
|Boycott Jefferson Mall and Pennys
|9 hr
|Forward Observer
|16
Find what you want!
Search Louisville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC