Crews battling multiple fires on Utah...

Crews battling multiple fires on Utah Avenue

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

117 homicides in the city of Louisville so far for 2016 and now two young men are trying to prevent that number from going even higher. It's a little known and incredibly dangerous disease that kills almost as many people as breast cancer each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 2 hr ThomasA 26
Feral blacks riot at mall 4 hr Liberal Democrat 7
Sarah reece 7 hr Kafe 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch 8 hr Frank N Steiner 1,994
So many people who leave Kentucky, come back. ... (Jul '07) 9 hr Realist101 464
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 9 hr _FLATLINE-------- 9,239
Boycott Jefferson Mall and Pennys 9 hr Forward Observer 16
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Ebola
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,380

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC