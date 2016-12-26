College Hotline: My AP top-25 basketb...

College Hotline: My AP top-25 basketball ballot

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Due to the time of year, there were precious few meaty results and, consequentially, not much movement on the ballot. The top game, by far, was Louisville-Kentucky, and the Cardinals' victory prompted a seven-spot jump, to No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
from outhouse to whitehouse, (Mar '15) 58 min Msjamesw 8
Boycott Jefferson Mall and Pennys 59 min Politically Incor... 11
Crystal "Luv Jaw" Walker and Cecilia Walker (Jan '14) 1 hr Joseph 7
News Budget issues provoke discussion (Dec '08) 1 hr Politically Incor... 3
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 1 hr POPS 24
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 5 hr -Prince- 9,237
Record Murder Rate 15 hr Amos N Andy 45
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,479 • Total comments across all topics: 277,359,892

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC