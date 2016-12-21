Apps hope to help users with New Year...

Apps hope to help users with New Year's resolutions

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

DietBet allows a user to bet on themselves to lose weight with a group of other players. Habit List says it will help you create good habits, break unhealthy ones, and build a better you.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 1 hr Forward Observer 34
Nastasia naomi hillmer green light loung stripper 2 hr Politically Incor... 11
Moving to Louisville (May '06) 7 hr Ment al 5
News Bell County Deputy Jailer Arrested On Contraban... 11 hr Josh 1
Feral blacks riot at mall 12 hr Phoenix97 27
Last Post Wins (Mar '11) 13 hr So true D R 9,243
Record Murder Rate 16 hr Forward Observer 54
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,010 • Total comments across all topics: 277,478,803

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC