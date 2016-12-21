3 Louisville restaurants to be featured on 'Ginormous Food'
Host Josh Denny will sample a giant burger at Mussel and Burger Bar, a huge hot brown at Gary's on Spring, and a humongous roast beef sandwich at The Come Back Inn.
