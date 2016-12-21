2 Clarksville cops injured in pursuit
Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said officers spotted a car driving erratically on Lewis and Clark Parkway on Thursday night. Officers learned that the driver of that car, David Fant, was wanted for 1st-degree robbery and assault in Louisville.
