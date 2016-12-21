2 Clarksville cops injured in pursuit

2 Clarksville cops injured in pursuit

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer said officers spotted a car driving erratically on Lewis and Clark Parkway on Thursday night. Officers learned that the driver of that car, David Fant, was wanted for 1st-degree robbery and assault in Louisville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump for President, He will win. watch 17 min Larry Morehouse 2,009
Record Murder Rate 18 min POPS 56
foxy lady gentlemans club (Nov '08) 2 hr Ashley 0924 34
memories of the 60s and 70s growing up in Jeffe... (Dec '08) 3 hr Rick Pentecost 1,917
News News 41 mins ago 11:25 a.m.Overnight warehouse ... 4 hr Dude 1
On Fire Christian Center-Pastor Chuck Salvo 6 hr Mike 16
News VIDEO | Woman's outburst from Jefferson Mall go... 7 hr Seriously 35
See all Louisville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisville Forum Now

Louisville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Louisville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Louisville, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,960 • Total comments across all topics: 277,492,439

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC