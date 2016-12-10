100 volunteers pack - boxes of love' for needy military families ahead of Christmas
The spirit of giving was on full display dark and early Friday morning, as volunteers gathered at Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville to pack up some holiday dinners for needy families. Fourth Street Live workers teamed up with Ford UAW Local 862 and the Indiana National Guard to pack up boxes for 1,100 families.
