Woman's body found in NY may be slain Pennsylvania woman

Woman's body found in NY may be slain Pennsylvania woman

15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Police and a prosecutor from Pennsylvania will attend the autopsy of a woman found along the New York shoreline of Lake Erie to determine whether the body is that of a suspected homicide victim. Authorities want to know if the body to be autopsied Wednesday by the Chautauqua County, New York, coroner is that of 51-year-old Karen Leclair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Chicago, IL

