Trump's policies would make America's poor even poorer - and...

Trump's vaunted "skinny" budget attacks many areas of US social spending, perhaps none more cruel than funding for programs that help the country's poorest children. This appears to contradict Trump's campaign assurances that he would give a voice to America's underprivileged, those who had felt left out by a string of economic recoveries accompanied by anemic or non-existent wage growth as well as deep and polarizing income inequality .

