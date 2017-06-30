Trump's policies would make America's...

Trump's policies would make America's poor even poorer - and...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Trump's vaunted "skinny" budget attacks many areas of US social spending, perhaps none more cruel than funding for programs that help the country's poorest children. This appears to contradict Trump's campaign assurances that he would give a voice to America's underprivileged, those who had felt left out by a string of economic recoveries accompanied by anemic or non-existent wage growth as well as deep and polarizing income inequality .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c... 16 min Michael68 66
News Mitch McConnell: If repeal fails, GOP must bols... 1 hr Retribution 10
News Democrat Lawmakers Pass Bill Giving FREE Aborti... 1 hr Common Sense 3
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... 5 hr kauna 31
News The Trump Administration Has Increased Immigrat... 11 hr Rico from East Lo... 3
News Cities dubbed immigrant 'sanctuaries' hit back ... 13 hr tomin cali 1
News If there's a war between California and Kentuck... 14 hr TTTNB 101
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pakistan
  4. Sudan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,788 • Total comments across all topics: 282,322,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC