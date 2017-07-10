The cop found the boy tied up, bruise...

The cop found the boy tied up, bruised and malnourished. Now, hea s adopted him.

Thompson, a five-year veteran of the Poteau Police Department in Oklahoma, had responded in 2015 to a call of child abuse and found eight-year-old John, bound at his hands and feet, bruised from head to toe, malnourished, having recently been submerged in a trash can filled with cold water, according to KSFM . He weighed just 61 pounds.

