Soy 'milk'? Even federal agencies can't agree on terminology
Dairy farmers want US regulators to banish the term "soy milk," but documents show even government agencies haven't always agreed on what to call such drinks. The US Department of Agriculture "fervently" wanted to use the term "soy milk" in educational materials for the public, according to emails recently released in response to a lawsuit.
