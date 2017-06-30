Sexual abuse of cadets 'was covered u...

Sexual abuse of cadets 'was covered up by officials'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

The Ministry of Defence said child abuse was an "abhorrent crime" and it has "robust procedures in place to protect cadets". Don't miss: Panorama - Cadet Abuse Cover-Up on Tuesday 4th July at 22:45 and afterwards on BBC iPlayer https://t.co/c0pd2okvwj pic.twitter.com/SnzfiXEUnM When concerns were raised by some of the victims or their loved ones they were reportedly urged not to tell the police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If there's a war between California and Kentuck... 6 min Wants to know 42
News NYC man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison... (Sep '16) 13 min Strawberry milk 11
News Clearfield Woman Facing Drug Charges (Feb '13) 13 min Clique 22
News Gas Tax Up, Grocery Tax Down: 133 Tennessee Law... 31 min Thinking out loud 12
News Soy 'milk'? Even federal agencies can't agree o... 1 hr Just Saying 2
News Who pays when someone without insurance shows u... 1 hr Just Saying 5
News Editorial: Sex scandal cover-up shows Oakland p... 1 hr Oakland Sux 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,002 • Total comments across all topics: 282,234,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC