Sexual abuse of cadets 'was covered up by officials'
The Ministry of Defence said child abuse was an "abhorrent crime" and it has "robust procedures in place to protect cadets". Don't miss: Panorama - Cadet Abuse Cover-Up on Tuesday 4th July at 22:45 and afterwards on BBC iPlayer https://t.co/c0pd2okvwj pic.twitter.com/SnzfiXEUnM When concerns were raised by some of the victims or their loved ones they were reportedly urged not to tell the police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|6 min
|Wants to know
|42
|NYC man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison... (Sep '16)
|13 min
|Strawberry milk
|11
|Clearfield Woman Facing Drug Charges (Feb '13)
|13 min
|Clique
|22
|Gas Tax Up, Grocery Tax Down: 133 Tennessee Law...
|31 min
|Thinking out loud
|12
|Soy 'milk'? Even federal agencies can't agree o...
|1 hr
|Just Saying
|2
|Who pays when someone without insurance shows u...
|1 hr
|Just Saying
|5
|Editorial: Sex scandal cover-up shows Oakland p...
|1 hr
|Oakland Sux
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC