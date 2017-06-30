Robert Trigg jailed for 25 years for ...

Robert Trigg jailed for 25 years for killing two ex-girlfriends five years apart

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

A man found guilty of killing two former girlfriends, five years apart, following a long campaign for justice by his second victim's family has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years. Judge Mrs Justice Simler said Robert Trigg, 52, was responsible for causing the two women's "senseless deaths", and then lied about the circumstances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who pays when someone without insurance shows u... 3 min Cat 18
News Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c... 21 min Logic Please 64
News If there's a war between California and Kentuck... 1 hr bohart 95
News Bonds lowered for Alabama couple charged with c... 3 hr Lynn 2
News Put Aside Global Warming and Consider Evidence ... 12 hr Stop The Criminals 1
News Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c... 13 hr Donny Brook 1
News Trump makes push on health bill; repeal-only vo... 14 hr Trumpsajoke 13
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,713 • Total comments across all topics: 282,286,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC