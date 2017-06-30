Pullman hospital polls residents on s...

Pullman hospital polls residents on sex reassignment surgery

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

For years, Miller lived a closely guarded secret: "I knew that I was different, and I knew that I wanted to be a woman." Miller, 44, was an adult before she came out as a transgender woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If there's a war between California and Kentuck... 2 hr LoL 21
News Michael Brown family awarded $1.5 million settl... 2 hr Neighbor 4
News Northampton County immigration raids show littl... (Jan '09) 4 hr My62nana 139
News Gas Tax Up, Grocery Tax Down: 133 Tennessee Law... 4 hr Liberal Spin 8
News Soy 'milk'? Even federal agencies can't agree o... 6 hr Suezanne 1
News Trump makes push on health bill; repeal-only vo... 11 hr Retribution 8
News Black, Gray and Gay: The Perils of Aging LGBTQ ... 13 hr Smithers 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,766 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC