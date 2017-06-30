Oregon lawmakers pass controversial a...

Oregon lawmakers pass controversial abortion bill

12 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Insurance companies in Oregon would be required to cover abortions and a variety of other reproductive services at no cost to the patient under a $10 million reproductive health bill approved by the state Legislature. Oregon already has among the most liberal abortion laws in the nation, which are absent of otherwise common requirements for waiting periods or spending limits on taxpayer funds, among others.

