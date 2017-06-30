Oil pipeline developer ends private security in North Dakota
The developer of the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline said Wednesday that it no longer has private security personnel in North Dakota, including a firm that state regulators say operated illegally without a license. "We continue to have security measures in place in North Dakota, just no longer need boots on the ground," Energy Transfer Partners spokeswoman Vicki Granado said in an email to The Associated Press.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who pays when someone without insurance shows u...
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|13
|Judge says lawsuit can continue in bizarre kidn...
|3 hr
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|1
|Candidate for Oklahoma state Senate has arrest ...
|4 hr
|Ur stupid
|2
|Huber facing state, local charges over new enca... (Sep '12)
|4 hr
|Clusterbuster
|18
|Democrat Lawmakers Pass Bill Giving FREE Aborti...
|6 hr
|Fed Up in North C...
|1
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|6 hr
|Lolz
|73
|Op-Ed Contributor: Jaywalking While Black
|7 hr
|lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC