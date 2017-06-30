Oil pipeline developer ends private s...

Oil pipeline developer ends private security in North Dakota

9 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

The developer of the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline said Wednesday that it no longer has private security personnel in North Dakota, including a firm that state regulators say operated illegally without a license. "We continue to have security measures in place in North Dakota, just no longer need boots on the ground," Energy Transfer Partners spokeswoman Vicki Granado said in an email to The Associated Press.

Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.

Chicago, IL

