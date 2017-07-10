Off-duty cop who killed daughter's boyfriend faces 3rd trial
A former Oklahoma police officer who said he was trying to protect his daughter when he fatally shot her black boyfriend in 2014 is on trial for the third time in seven months, after jurors in previous trials couldn't decide whether he was guilty of murder. Experts say Shannon Kepler's case illustrates a broad unwillingness to convict police officers, particularly in cases involving fatal shootings - and even when the lines between officer and civilian are blurred.
