Nebraska State Patrol head fired; 6 others placed on leave
Gov. Pete Ricketts fired the head of the Nebraska State Patrol on Friday and six other employees were placed on paid administrative leave after a review found evidence that senior patrol staffers interfered with internal investigations. Ricketts announced that he had fired Col.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$45 Billion to Fight Opioid Abuse? That's Much ...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|14
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|1 hr
|Reality
|4
|Fennell's curfew request approved by federal judge
|1 hr
|FrankFooter
|2
|Severed-hand burglary accomplice takes plea deal
|1 hr
|schiz
|3
|'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10)
|9 hr
|op greylord
|18
|News 17 Mins Ago Trump suggests just repeal Oba...
|12 hr
|John McQuan
|4
|Jeff Sessions: Transgender Murders Being Reviewed
|20 hr
|Napilidani
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC