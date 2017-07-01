Michigan's legal bills for Flint wate...

Michigan's legal bills for Flint water crisis top $14M

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: 680News

At least $14 million has been spent hiring lawyers from at least 33 law firms, according to an Associated Press analysis of state records. Costs are only expected to balloon as Attorney General Bill Schuette's outside team of two-dozen attorneys and investigators turns toward prosecuting a dozen current or former state employees or appointees whose criminal defences are being covered by taxpayers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $45 Billion to Fight Opioid Abuse? That's Much ... 41 min Denizen_Kate 16
News If there's a war between California and Kentuck... 2 hr Retired SOF 6
News Severed-hand burglary accomplice takes plea deal 2 hr weaponX 4
News ESPN's E:60 to feature ex-University of Rochest... 3 hr BloodyMegynKelly 1
News Fennell's curfew request approved by federal judge 4 hr FrankFooter 2
News 'Aggressive excellence' lawyer Ken McKenna face... (Sep '10) 12 hr op greylord 18
News News 17 Mins Ago Trump suggests just repeal Oba... 15 hr John McQuan 4
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,745 • Total comments across all topics: 282,169,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC