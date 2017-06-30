McConnell says limited bill needed if...

McConnell says limited bill needed if GOP health bill dies

Read more: Penticton Herald

A bill focused on buttressing the nation's insurance marketplaces will be needed if the full-fledged Republican effort to repeal much of President Barack Obama's health care law fails, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday. It was one of his most explicit acknowledgments that his party's top-priority drive to erase much of Obama's landmark 2010 statutes might fall short.

