Manhunt continues for armed and dange...

Manhunt continues for armed and dangerous escapee from SC maximum-security prison

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WTVM

Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina maximum security prison. According to Corrections Department officials, Jimmy Causey, 46, escaped from Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Huber facing state, local charges over new enca... (Sep '12) 4 min Psychovolo 19
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... 1 hr Tex-Shamineau 27
News Missouri governor bans sex offenders by kids' m... 2 hr Guest 2
News Fairfield explains gang plan (Jun '09) 3 hr VCF 22
News Who pays when someone without insurance shows u... 4 hr Retribution 21
News Are Transgender Employees Disabled under the ADA? 4 hr TerriB1 1
News Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c... 5 hr Logic Please 64
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,030 • Total comments across all topics: 282,291,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC