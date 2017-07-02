Man facing murder charges in road rage slaying of 18-year-old woman
This Sunday, July 2, 2017 photo provided by the West Goshen Police Department shows David Desper. Police said Desper, of Trainer, Pa., turned himself in accompanied by an attorney early Sunday and was charged with first- and third-degree murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and reckless endangering in Wednesday's death of Bianca Roberson in West Goshen Township during a road rage confrontation as the two tried to merge in a single lane.
