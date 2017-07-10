Little Rock police: 25 people shot at...

Little Rock police: 25 people shot at nightclub

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Police say 25 people were shot after gunfire rang out Saturday at a rap show at a downtown Little Rock nightclub, prompting pleas from top leaders to curb the growing violence in Arkansas' capital city. Police said the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge was the result of a dispute among clubgoers and not an active shooter or terror-related incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 17 Mins Ago Trump suggests just repeal Oba... 31 min CodeTalker 14
News Profile of a Pedophile: Does Michael Jackson fit? (Dec '08) 41 min Spotted Wee 64,792
News If there's a war between California and Kentuck... 1 hr Real man 7
News Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ... 3 hr BB Board 92
News $45 Billion to Fight Opioid Abuse? That's Much ... 7 hr Denizen_Kate 16
News Severed-hand burglary accomplice takes plea deal 9 hr weaponX 4
News ESPN's E:60 to feature ex-University of Rochest... 10 hr BloodyMegynKelly 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,362 • Total comments across all topics: 282,177,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC