Lawyers make last pitches in trial of ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio

In this June 26, 2017, file photo, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, second from right, leaves U.S. District Court on the first day of his contempt-of-court trial with attorney Mark Goldman, left, in Phoenix. Lawyers are scheduled to make closing arguments Thursday, July 6 at the criminal trial of the former six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.