Lawyers make last pitches in trial of ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio
In this June 26, 2017, file photo, former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, second from right, leaves U.S. District Court on the first day of his contempt-of-court trial with attorney Mark Goldman, left, in Phoenix. Lawyers are scheduled to make closing arguments Thursday, July 6 at the criminal trial of the former six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitch McConnell: If repeal fails, GOP must bols...
|3 min
|Pawns
|6
|The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a...
|1 hr
|kauna
|31
|Democrat Lawmakers Pass Bill Giving FREE Aborti...
|7 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|The Trump Administration Has Increased Immigrat...
|7 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|3
|Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c...
|8 hr
|PayupSucka
|65
|Cities dubbed immigrant 'sanctuaries' hit back ...
|9 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|10 hr
|TTTNB
|101
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC