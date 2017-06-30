Judge in Minnesota police shooting of...

Judge in Minnesota police shooting offers jurors support

12 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

In a Friday, June 16, 2017 file photo, protesters gather outside the state Capitol in St. Paul, Minn., after St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez was cleared in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile. The judge who presided over the manslaughter trial of Yanez took the unusual step of writing to the jurors to tell them that he supports them despite widespread public criticism of their verdict.

Chicago, IL

