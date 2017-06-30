In Chicago, gun deaths take no holiday

Over the 2016 July Fourth weekend in Chicago, four people were killed and 46 were injured in 42 shootings and a stabbing. Seven were killed and 40 wounded over the 2015 holiday weekend.

Chicago, IL

