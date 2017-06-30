In Chicago, gun deaths take no holiday
Over the 2016 July Fourth weekend in Chicago, four people were killed and 46 were injured in 42 shootings and a stabbing. Seven were killed and 40 wounded over the 2015 holiday weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|11 min
|Lolz
|73
|Op-Ed Contributor: Jaywalking While Black
|36 min
|lol
|1
|Callihan indicted on pain clinic charges (May '12)
|1 hr
|Gerbils R us
|163
|Former DCF supervisor files lawsuit against agency (Sep '07)
|1 hr
|Joan
|361
|Trump makes push on health bill; repeal-only vo...
|1 hr
|Trump does not Care
|12
|Shawn Vestal: Think right-to-carry laws have ma...
|6 hr
|payme
|4
|Who pays when someone without insurance shows u...
|9 hr
|RustyS
|11
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC