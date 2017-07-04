Groups welcome Alberta court ruling in Gladue case, hope it leads to change
Advocates are hoping an Alberta court ruling will help change the way courts deal with Indigenous women and sexual offences. The province's Appeal Court has ordered a new trial for Bradley Barton, an Ontario trucker who was acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of Cindy Gladue.
