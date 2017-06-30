GOP leader says he'll rework health b...

GOP leader says he'll rework health bill, but offers Plan B

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., laughs during a news conference for the ribbon cutting ceremony for exit 30 on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, July 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fairfield explains gang plan (Jun '09) 1 hr Birds Landing Bob 23
News If there's a war between California and Kentuck... 1 hr criminaltrum P 96
News The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a... 4 hr wendy0093 29
News Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... (Jan '17) 9 hr capitalism unfair 15
News UPS faces class-action ADA lawsuit over working... (Aug '07) 14 hr U perople Suck 48
News Huber facing state, local charges over new enca... (Sep '12) 14 hr Psychovolo 19
News Missouri governor bans sex offenders by kids' m... 17 hr Guest 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 282,305,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC