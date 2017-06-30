GOP leader says he'll rework health bill, but offers Plan B
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., laughs during a news conference for the ribbon cutting ceremony for exit 30 on Interstate 65 in Bowling Green, Ky., on Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield explains gang plan (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|23
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|1 hr
|criminaltrum P
|96
|The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a...
|4 hr
|wendy0093
|29
|Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... (Jan '17)
|9 hr
|capitalism unfair
|15
|UPS faces class-action ADA lawsuit over working... (Aug '07)
|14 hr
|U perople Suck
|48
|Huber facing state, local charges over new enca... (Sep '12)
|14 hr
|Psychovolo
|19
|Missouri governor bans sex offenders by kids' m...
|17 hr
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC