Father says he didna t abuse his twin boys. But he confessed to it anyway. Herea s why
When hospital staffers performed medical scans on the infant twin boys, they found multiple fractures in their ribs. One also had a mild skull fracture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ratcliffe votes to smack down circumvention of ...
|21 min
|tomin cali
|1
|News 17 Mins Ago Trump suggests just repeal Oba...
|39 min
|Ronald
|30
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|1 hr
|Reality
|12
|Crime 7 mins ago 12:39 a.m.5-year-old Madisonvi...
|7 hr
|MadTn37922
|1
|Profile of a Pedophile: Does Michael Jackson fit? (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Spotted Wee
|64,792
|Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ...
|13 hr
|BB Board
|92
|$45 Billion to Fight Opioid Abuse? That's Much ...
|17 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|16
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC