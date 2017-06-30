Charges dismissed for 2 teens accused in Smoky Mountains wildfires
Sources previously told the Knoxville News Sentinel that the boys, ages 17 and 15, were hiking on the Chimney Tops Trail tossing matches onto the ground. The Isaacs Law Firm released a statement saying, "Prosecutors have dropped charges against the two juveniles they initially labeled as being responsible for starting the state's largest and deadliest wildfire this century."
