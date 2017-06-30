Baylor settles lawsuit with woman who...

Baylor settles lawsuit with woman who alleged sexual assault

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Baylor University has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with a former student who accused the nation's largest Baptist school of fostering a "hunting ground for sexual predators" and mishandling her alleged attack in 2015. A settlement notice was filed in federal court in Waco, Texas on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrat Lawmakers Pass Bill Giving FREE Aborti... 2 hr tomin cali 2
News The Trump Administration Has Increased Immigrat... 3 hr Rico from East Lo... 3
News Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c... 3 hr PayupSucka 65
News Cities dubbed immigrant 'sanctuaries' hit back ... 4 hr tomin cali 1
News If there's a war between California and Kentuck... 6 hr TTTNB 101
News Cruz backs 'clean' ObamaCare repeal if GOP can'... 7 hr YouDidntBuildThat 1
News Mitch McConnell: If repeal fails, GOP must bols... 7 hr Davy 2
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Sudan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,908 • Total comments across all topics: 282,314,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC