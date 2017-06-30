Baylor settles lawsuit with woman who alleged sexual assault
Baylor University has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with a former student who accused the nation's largest Baptist school of fostering a "hunting ground for sexual predators" and mishandling her alleged attack in 2015. A settlement notice was filed in federal court in Waco, Texas on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrat Lawmakers Pass Bill Giving FREE Aborti...
|2 hr
|tomin cali
|2
|The Trump Administration Has Increased Immigrat...
|3 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|3
|Oregon approves measure requiring insurers to c...
|3 hr
|PayupSucka
|65
|Cities dubbed immigrant 'sanctuaries' hit back ...
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|If there's a war between California and Kentuck...
|6 hr
|TTTNB
|101
|Cruz backs 'clean' ObamaCare repeal if GOP can'...
|7 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|1
|Mitch McConnell: If repeal fails, GOP must bols...
|7 hr
|Davy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC