As new fiscal year arrives, lawmakers grapple with shortfall
A conference committee of six lawmakers has been laboring behind closed doors for several weeks to address a tax revenue shortfall that has thrown in doubt the assumptions on which the state's $40.3 billion budget is based. The state's new fiscal year began Saturday but the budget impasse won't cause any immediate problems.
