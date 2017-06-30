APNewsBreak: Nevada to force agencies...

APNewsBreak: Nevada to force agencies to unveil US reviews

Read more: KTMF

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval plans to require state agencies to disclose all U.S. reviews after he learned from The Associated Press about problems at rural public health clinics that have cost the state hundreds of thousands of federal dollars over the past two years. Sandoval's office told the AP that he and state finance officials will rescind the discretion of high-ranking state employees to either tell their bosses about unflattering reports or to stick them in a drawer indefinitely - a change that could lead to the unveiling of hundreds of U.S. reviews done to maintain federal funding.

Chicago, IL

