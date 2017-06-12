YouTube Star Ordered Held on $100K Bo...

YouTube Star Ordered Held on $100K Bond, Banned From Internet

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NBC Washington

"Waita you're 14?" the court document says Austin Jones asked of one girl. "I seriously shouldn't even be talking to you" A Chicago-area musician with a large following of teenage girls, who once publicly apologized for asking underage fans to "twerk" for him on social media, "enticed" two minors to film themselves in sexually compromising videos, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199... 18 min Shameful 10
News Sweetwater cop was never read his rights, beats... 37 min Daniel 1
News Trump tells senators the House healthcare bill ... 7 hr SEE WHAT 7
News Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10) 20 hr Aunt Fanny 28
News Most Trump real estate now sold to anonymous bu... Thu okimar 4
News Obama granted her clemency. Less than a year la... Thu Baptist ism by Proxy 29
News New Bill Could Spare Undocumented Immigrants a ... Wed spytheweb 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,386 • Total comments across all topics: 281,799,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC