YouTube Star Ordered Held on $100K Bond, Banned From Internet

"Waita you're 14?" the court document says Austin Jones asked of one girl. "I seriously shouldn't even be talking to you" A Chicago-area musician with a large following of teenage girls, who once publicly apologized for asking underage fans to "twerk" for him on social media, "enticed" two minors to film themselves in sexually compromising videos, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.