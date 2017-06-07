Woman accused of encouraging boyfrien...

Woman accused of encouraging boyfriend's suicide texted friend...

A young woman charged with using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself when they were teenagers sent a text to a friend from high school about two months after the death, saying, "It's my fault," according to testimony at her trial on Wednesday. Michelle Carter, then 17, cajoled Conrad Roy III, 18, to kill himself in July 2014 with a series of texts and phone calls, prosecutors allege.

