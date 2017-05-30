Wisconsin mill that exploded had been...

Wisconsin mill that exploded had been reprimanded on safety

A Wisconsin corn mill that exploded late Wednesday night was reprimanded by federal safety inspectors six years ago for not taking precautions against dust explosions, which are a major hazard in handling grain, records show. The blast at the Didion Milling Plant in Cambria, a rural village about 45 miles northeast of Madison, left at least two people dead.

