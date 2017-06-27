Western governors back Endangered Species Act, with changes
The Republican-dominated Western Governors Association has endorsed the aims of the Endangered Species Act but asked Congress to make changes, including giving states a bigger role and clarifying recovery goals for animals protected by the law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence: Trump will repeal Obama's health law by ...
|2 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|14
|GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance c...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|18
|San Fran could owe undocumented immigrant $190K...
|2 hr
|slick willie expl...
|3
|A public hearing to consider the possible parol...
|4 hr
|Soobilly
|1
|Missouri governor bans sex offenders by kids' m...
|10 hr
|Yellowroselady
|1
|Vt. man with violent criminal history goes free
|15 hr
|Bartholemew
|1
|Trump administration moves to withdraw clean-wa...
|15 hr
|kwg2503
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC