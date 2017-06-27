Western governors back Endangered Spe...

Western governors back Endangered Species Act, with changes

Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The Republican-dominated Western Governors Association has endorsed the aims of the Endangered Species Act but asked Congress to make changes, including giving states a bigger role and clarifying recovery goals for animals protected by the law.

Chicago, IL

