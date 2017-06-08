VP Pence to visit Milwaukee Saturday

Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Milwaukee on Saturday for a listening session and speech on former President Barack Obama's health care law. The vice president's office says Pence will meet with business leaders and families in Wisconsin to discuss the "adverse effects" of the law.

