VP Pence to visit Milwaukee Saturday
Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Milwaukee on Saturday for a listening session and speech on former President Barack Obama's health care law. The vice president's office says Pence will meet with business leaders and families in Wisconsin to discuss the "adverse effects" of the law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus, Ohio Passes Ordinance Prohibiting Pol...
|32 min
|spytheweb
|7
|Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadl...
|4 hr
|Mack da Knife
|2
|Governors put off health care questions, for now (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|martin garey
|3
|McCracken deputy jailer charged with misconduct
|6 hr
|Sadsaday
|12
|Woman facing felony for pulling child's teeth i...
|12 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|6
|NYC Council Seeks to Force Mayor to Provide Sub...
|13 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Immigrant advocates say LA taking a sweet timea...
|13 hr
|spytheweb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC