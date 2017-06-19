US Energy Chief: Carbon Dioxide Not Prime Driver of Warming
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks at Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Manufacturing Demonstration Facility in Knoxville, Tennessee, May 22, 2017. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said Monday he does not believe carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming, a statement at odds with mainstream scientific consensus but in line with the head of the Environmental Protection Agency.
