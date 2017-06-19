US Energy Chief: Carbon Dioxide Not P...

US Energy Chief: Carbon Dioxide Not Prime Driver of Warming

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks at Oak Ridge National Laboratory's Manufacturing Demonstration Facility in Knoxville, Tennessee, May 22, 2017. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said Monday he does not believe carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming, a statement at odds with mainstream scientific consensus but in line with the head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv... 3 min CodeTalker 8
News Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked... 1 hr Will Dockery 33
News Acting ICE Chief: Zero Regrets Over Saying Ille... 4 hr spytheweb 4
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 10 hr Guest 167
News Sheriff investigating county employees for atte... 11 hr Anyone but Terry 1
News Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199... 18 hr Disturbing News 12
News City of Fontana Tries to Restrict Californians'... 19 hr lugnut 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,889,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC