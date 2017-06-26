Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says a noa

Trump reaches out to lawmakers on hea...

Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says a no

President Donald Trump made calls to fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate over the weekend to mobilize support for their party's healthcare overhaul while acknowledging the legislation is on a "very, very narrow path" to passage. Five Republican senators have announced they will not support the bill, which is designed to repeal and replace Obamacare, in its current form.

