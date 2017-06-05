Trump plan to overhaul labor watchdogs faces opposition

U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, left, shakes hands with Rodney Tschirhart, right, who has 41-years of service with Milton after meeting Kenneth Jaynes, center, who has 39 years of service with company, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Detroit. Acosta discussed how to better prepare American workers for careers in advanced manufacturing.

