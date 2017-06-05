Trump plan to overhaul labor watchdogs faces opposition
U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta, left, shakes hands with Rodney Tschirhart, right, who has 41-years of service with Milton after meeting Kenneth Jaynes, center, who has 39 years of service with company, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Detroit. Acosta discussed how to better prepare American workers for careers in advanced manufacturing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appalachian congressmen ask FDA to reclassify O... (May '07)
|2 hr
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|35
|Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadl...
|9 hr
|Mack da Knife
|1
|Was assault a hate crime?
|9 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10)
|15 hr
|GoVawls12345
|27
|ETMC: Decision against renewing lease with Trin...
|15 hr
|bernie
|1
|Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15)
|17 hr
|hOWS YOUR wEATHER
|3
|Judge denies second recusal motion in Perry chi...
|19 hr
|As I see it
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC