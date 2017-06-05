Trial begins for woman accused of urg...

Trial begins for woman accused of urging her boyfriend to kill himself via text message

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

Almost three years ago, Massachusetts teenager Conrad Roy III was found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup truck in a Kmart parking lot. His girlfriend posted grieving messages on social media and raised money in his name for mental health awareness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10) 2 hr GoVawls12345 27
News ETMC: Decision against renewing lease with Trin... 3 hr bernie 1
News Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15) 4 hr hOWS YOUR wEATHER 3
News Judge denies second recusal motion in Perry chi... 6 hr As I see it 1
News State trooper charged for hitting juvenile off-... (Jan '16) 19 hr WTF 156
News Trucking company owner gets 24 years in drug case 22 hr Shart fart 11
News 15 Arrested In Van Buren County On Federal Meth... (Jul '10) Mon Acetracker 170
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 281,561,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC