Trial begins for woman accused of urging her boyfriend to kill himself via text message
Almost three years ago, Massachusetts teenager Conrad Roy III was found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup truck in a Kmart parking lot. His girlfriend posted grieving messages on social media and raised money in his name for mental health awareness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|GoVawls12345
|27
|ETMC: Decision against renewing lease with Trin...
|3 hr
|bernie
|1
|Former Middlesex Prosecutor, Accused of Trading... (Jan '15)
|4 hr
|hOWS YOUR wEATHER
|3
|Judge denies second recusal motion in Perry chi...
|6 hr
|As I see it
|1
|State trooper charged for hitting juvenile off-... (Jan '16)
|19 hr
|WTF
|156
|Trucking company owner gets 24 years in drug case
|22 hr
|Shart fart
|11
|15 Arrested In Van Buren County On Federal Meth... (Jul '10)
|Mon
|Acetracker
|170
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC