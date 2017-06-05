Top StoryMd. mother accused of suffocating her 2 toddlers in 2014 sentenced to 45 years

Sonya Spoon, the Cheverly mother accused of killing her two young children in 2014 was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office. "Today, we held Sonya Spoon accountable for this heinous crime," Prince George's County State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said in a press release on Wednesday.

