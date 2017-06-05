Top StoryMd. mother accused of suffoc...

Top StoryMd. mother accused of suffocating her 2 toddlers in 2014 sentenced to 45 years

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KMPH-TV Fresno

Sonya Spoon, the Cheverly mother accused of killing her two young children in 2014 was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office. "Today, we held Sonya Spoon accountable for this heinous crime," Prince George's County State's Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said in a press release on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMPH-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus, Ohio Passes Ordinance Prohibiting Pol... 2 hr They cannot kill ... 2
News McCracken deputy jailer charged with misconduct 8 hr corruption 7
News EPA overrules GE on Housatonic PCBs cleanup (Oct '16) 9 hr USS LIBERTY 7
News Jonbenet Shock: Mysterious call days before her... 13 hr Jet Fuel 3
News Attorney: Man used 'illegal chokehold' in deadl... Tue Mack da Knife 1
News Was assault a hate crime? Tue They cannot kill ... 1
News Lenoir City leaders hire new attorney, Scott, o... (Aug '10) Tue GoVawls12345 27
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,708 • Total comments across all topics: 281,593,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC