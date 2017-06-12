The Latest: Trump says new health car...

The Latest: Trump says new health care law will be 'kind'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

President Donald Trump is having lunch with Republican senators to discuss the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act. Trump said President Barack Obama's health care law "had been broken and it's been a broken promise."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump tells senators the House healthcare bill ... 1 hr Denizen_Kate 1
News Body of 3-year-old girl to return home (Nov '09) 11 hr shida206 53
News Police union endorses Rain in DA race (Oct '13) 13 hr ddriver 3
News Alabama Grandma Gets Life Without ParoleBy Bran... (Mar '15) 16 hr Jesse 3
News Obama granted her clemency. Less than a year la... 19 hr Anita Bryant s Jihad 26
News Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru... 20 hr The truth 166
News Angle: Reid helped child molesters get Viagra (Oct '10) 21 hr Cruella de Vil 161
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,859 • Total comments across all topics: 281,746,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC