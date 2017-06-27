The Latest: Trial's 2nd day begins fo...

The Latest: Trial's 2nd day begins for former Sheriff Arpaio

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

The second day of a criminal trial against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is focusing on the actions of the lawman's one-time attorney. Arpaio is charged with contempt of court for disobeying a judge's orders to stop doing immigration enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Share on LinkedIn 45 min looking out 4 u 3
News Egg executives in salmonella case must report t... 4 hr Lawrence Wolf 4
News Police union's lawyers push back against Pittsf... 4 hr Cops are Psychopaths 6
News Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv... 5 hr Red Crosse 209
News Koch urgency: Conservative network fears closin... 5 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 13
News Medicaid mission creep threatens GOP's 'Obamaca... 5 hr Ms Sassy 1
News U.S. warns states against defunding Planned Par... (Aug '15) 6 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 180
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,583 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC