The Latest: Officials unaware pipeline security unlicensed
North Dakota's governor, its top law officer and its military leader all say they were unaware the private security firm hired by the developer of the Dakota Access pipeline was operating illegally without a license. Internal TigerSwan documents indicate a close working relationship between the company and law enforcement during months of protests against the pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's First 100 Days: Has Black America Been ...
|13 min
|Daniel your a star
|21
|GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance c...
|35 min
|A Shame
|5
|Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199...
|3 hr
|Not very good
|18
|Duke Sonnier Jr. facing aggravated domestic abu... (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|Username
|33
|ICE Officials Can Expect Legal Pushback After I...
|8 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Police union's lawyers push back against Pittsf...
|10 hr
|Cops are Degenerates
|9
|Share on LinkedIn
|10 hr
|Rick Santpornum
|6
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC