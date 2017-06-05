The Latest: Officer posts bail, will have August court date
This undated photo provided by Clark County Detention Center shows Las Vegas police officer Kenneth Lopera. Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Lopera was suspended without pay and arrested Monday, June 5, 2017, on felony involuntary manslaughter and oppression under color of office charges in the May 14, 2017, in-custody death of Tashii S. Brown, 40, of Las Vegas.
