The Latest: Officer posts bail, will have August court date

The Latest on the arrest of a Las Vegas police officer in the choking death of a man last month at a casino : A police union executive says a Las Vegas patrol officer posted $6,000 bail and was released from jail with an August court date to face a felony involuntary manslaughter charge. Las Vegas Police Protective Association official Steve Grammas said Monday that Kenneth Lopera will plead not guilty to that charge and another charge of oppression under color of office in the choking death of 40-year-old Tashii Brown after a chase through a Las Vegas Strip casino.

