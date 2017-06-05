The Latest: Officer posts bail, will have August court date
The Latest on the arrest of a Las Vegas police officer in the choking death of a man last month at a casino : A police union executive says a Las Vegas patrol officer posted $6,000 bail and was released from jail with an August court date to face a felony involuntary manslaughter charge. Las Vegas Police Protective Association official Steve Grammas said Monday that Kenneth Lopera will plead not guilty to that charge and another charge of oppression under color of office in the choking death of 40-year-old Tashii Brown after a chase through a Las Vegas Strip casino.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge denies second recusal motion in Perry chi...
|1 hr
|As I see it
|1
|State trooper charged for hitting juvenile off-... (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|WTF
|156
|Trucking company owner gets 24 years in drug case
|17 hr
|Shart fart
|11
|15 Arrested In Van Buren County On Federal Meth... (Jul '10)
|19 hr
|Acetracker
|170
|The Casey Anthony trial is dissected again in a...
|Mon
|kauna
|24
|10 people nominated by Trump to federal bench
|Mon
|INFIDEL
|4
|Sheriff Cory Hutcheson Vowed to Clean Up His Ru...
|Mon
|Friend of the truth
|163
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC