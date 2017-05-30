The Latest: GOP rep says Trump is rig...

The Latest: GOP rep says Trump is right to attack Griffin

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In this Dec. 7, 2016 file photo, comedian Kathy Griffin poses at The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles. Sen. Al Franken has dis-invited Griffin from an event promoting his new book, "Giant of the Senate."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 24 min It Is A Wonderful... 13
News Woman gets prison for helping undocumented immi... 6 hr spytheweb 7
News Harsh Immigration Policies Put Domestic Violenc... 6 hr spytheweb 5
News Lawyer for murder suspect: Evidence weak in 199... 14 hr Headline Chasers 6
News Diane Dimond: Still No Justice for JonBenet Ram... 15 hr Jordan Holiday 159
News Why it matters that sheriffs are enthusiastic a... 18 hr tomin cali 1
News Prosecutors Already Cracking Down On Undocument... 18 hr tomin cali 3
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,640 • Total comments across all topics: 281,504,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC