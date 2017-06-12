The Latest: Ex-Oregon governor declar...

The Latest: Ex-Oregon governor declares his vindication

Former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber says the decision by federal authorities not to file criminal charges against him vindicates him. In a statement released Friday, Kitzhaber says he only resigned in 2015 because of the "media frenzy" surrounding allegations that his fiancee used their relationship to win contracts for her consulting business and failed to report the income on her taxes.

